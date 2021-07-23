Patrick Njoroge
Kenya borrowed Sh60bn every month this year, CBK report shows

By  Brian Ambani

  • The rise in the debt follows a 38-month loan agreement that Kenya signed in April with IMF worth Sh257 billion.
  • Data released by CBK also shows that public debt rose from Sh7.28 trillion in December to a record Sh7.71 trillion last month.

Kenya has dug itself deeper into the debt pit by borrowing an additional Sh432 billion in just seven months of this year to address its cash crunch problem.

