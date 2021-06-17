Ukur Yatani
Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Business

Prime

Eurobond dossier reveals Kenya’s deep economic ties to China, IMF

By  Paul Wafula

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The Treasury is seeking the new funding to support its annual budget and repay other maturing loans.
  • The huge debts Kenya owes to China tops the list of risks to its economy. 

Kenya’s economy is tied at the hip to China and swings in the Asian giant’s fortunes have a direct impact in Nairobi, a report released by the Treasury has revealed.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. EABL announces higher alcohol prices

  2. PRIME Kenya Power hands MPs secret contracts with producers

  3. PRIME Investors lose billions in Cytonn ‘chama’ con

  4. Kenya raises Sh107 billion in oversubscribed Eurobond

  5. Atmaram shares tips on how to run a successful fashion venture

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.