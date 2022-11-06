Kenya Airways resumes flights to Entebbe and Mombasa

Kenya Airways has announced resumption of Nairobi-Entebbe, JKIA-Mombasa flights after pilot strike disruptions.

The national carrier however did not mention the other routes in its notice to passengers on Sunday.

More than 10,000 passengers were left stranded on Saturday as aviation workers also joined pilots on a strike to protest against failure to implement a pay rise.

The Kenya Airline Pilots Association, which draws the bulk of its membership from Kenya Airways, has cited four reasons for going on strike.

In addition to undisclosed governance and leadership issues, the pilots’ union is unhappy with the airline’s failure to implement pay agreements, alleged victimisation of its members and non-payment of monthly pension contributions for staff.