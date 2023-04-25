Joe Sang confirmed as Kenya Pipeline managing director

JOE SANG reappointed the managing director of Kenya Pipeline Company after emerging top in the just concluded recruitment process, board chair Faith Bett Boinett announces.

"Mr. Sang’s brief but highly effective tenure at KPC (2016-2018) saw remarkable changes in the management and performance of the State Corporation," she said in a statement.

"I was part of the KPC board that witnessed the profitability of the Company rise steadily from 2016 when he assumed management, culminating in a record Profit Before Tax of KES12.4 billion (KES8.6 Billion after tax) in 2018. This is the highest profit in the 50-year history of the Company."

Mr Sang rejoined KPC three months ago as the acting managing director.