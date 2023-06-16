Israeli Embassy supports initiatives to boost health and education for poor Kenyans

Poor Kenyans in at least three counties will benefit from access to better healthcare, agricultural and education services, following the Israeli Embassy's commitment to support Kenyan-US based humanitarian organisation, MLIFE, in its ongoing initiatives.

The embassy committed to support the organisation through technical capacities, equipment and skills development, following a courtesy visit between Ambassador Michael Lotem and MLIFE CEO Mwangi Mukami.

The two discussed potential partnerships in education, regenerative agriculture, and healthcare initiatives in Nairobi, Muranga, and Kiambu counties, where MLIFE has ongoing initiatives in the sectors targeting to benefit local communities.

Technical expertise

“In health, the Israeli Embassy pledged its support to provide technical expertise and access to cutting-edge medical equipment for MLIFE’s newly established MBH Medical Center in Kiambu County, ensuring that low-income residents can access world-class healthcare facilities and services,” a statement on the partnership reads.

The two parties are confident that the partnership will harness Israel’s renowned medical technology to drive positive health outcomes and close health disparities.

Mr Mwangi says the humanitarian organisation is also driving an education initiative that empowers kids in Kawangware, Kibra, and Mathare through the 4Cs program to read critically, think creatively, write clearly, and speak confidently.

Promoting skill development

“By harnessing Israel's expertise in education, cutting-edge technology, and entrepreneurship, the partnership will unlock the full potential of Kenya’s young minds, igniting a spark of innovation and driving economic growth,” Mr Mwangi said.

The Embassy committed to sharing knowledge, promoting skill development, and fostering technological advancements in collaboration with MLIFE Foundation, with the collaboration targeting to empower the local youth and equip them with the tools needed to thrive in the modern world.