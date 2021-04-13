Spire Bank
Inject Sh4bn to revive sick bank, teachers asked

By  Paul Wafula

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Teachers will need to pump the cash through their giant Mwalimu Sacco.
  • The other decision will be to cut it off and sell it, at a loss.

As the clock of death ticks on Spire Bank, its owners, teachers of Kenya, have a few painful decisions to make. 

