Increased travel narrows Kenya Airways net loss to Sh15.8bn

KQ cited increased revenue from resumption of travel and lower costs for the performance.

National carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) has narrowed its net loss for the year ended December 2021 to Sh15.87 billion, a 45 percent improvement from the previous year.

The airline posted a net loss of Sh36.2 billion in the year ended December 2020, after being hit hard by travel restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

