Increased travel narrows Kenya Airways net loss to Sh15.8bn
National carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) has narrowed its net loss for the year ended December 2021 to Sh15.87 billion, a 45 percent improvement from the previous year.
The carrier cited increased revenue from resumption of travel and lower costs for the performance.
The airline posted a net loss of Sh36.2 billion in the year ended December 2020, after being hit hard by travel restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic.
