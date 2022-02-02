Kenya Airways picks US-based Seabury to advise on restructuring

A Kenya Airways plane lands in Mombasa from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi on May 3, 2021.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Brian Ngugi

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Seabury has over the years advised several airlines around the world including India's Jet Airways, German Berlin Air and Norwegian Air Shuttle on cutting losses, increasing revenue, and restructuring their debt.

National carrier Kenya Airways has tapped a US-based consultancy, Seabury Group to advise it on financial restructuring as part of a State-backed bailout deal.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.