I'll reinstate 'progressive' parts of rejected Finance Bill, 2024, says Treasury CS John Mbadi

The government is keen to return some of the “progressive” provisions contained in the rejected Finance Bill, 2024, including the extension of the tax amnesty programme and clauses that sought to reduce tax expenditures, National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has said.

Speaking on Monday during the handover ceremony, Mr Mbadi ruled out the possibility of re-introducing the Finance Bill, 2024, which President William Ruto refused to assent to following violent protests against the proposed tax law.

But Mbadi, who is taking over from Prof Njuguna Ndung’u, cited the need to reduce tax expenditures and the tax amnesty programme as some of the provisions in the condemned proposed law which would be re-introduced through other means.

“I will just mention those two (reducing tax expenditures and extension of tax amnesty). But I know our team around here is working on some of those proposals that were in the Finance Bill, 2024 which we can now put together and see how to take them back to Parliament, not as Finance Bill but as other proposals,” said Mr Mbadi.

The CS, who promised to always undertake extensive public participation exercises before introducing new policies, said re-introducing the Finance Bill, 2024 in its entirety will be “an abuse of the people of Kenya.”

Progressive provisions

However, he noted that the proposed law had some progressive provisions that needed to be returned if the Treasury was to address some of its fiscal problems, chief among which is increased tax collection.

Part of the changes in the Finance Bill included extending the amnesty programme which was to expire by the end of June to March 2025. The programme collected Sh43.9 billion after 2,617,111 taxpayers were granted amnesty in the financial year ending June 2024.

The Finance Bill, 2024 also sought to reduce the government’s tax expenditures — including tax refunds of items zero-rated from the 16 percent value-added tax (VAT).

For example, President Ruto’s government sought to move VAT on bread from the zero-rated schedule to the standard 16 percent, a proposal that turned out to be unpopular among Kenyans.

While backing the continued subsidy of critical items, Mr Mbadi wants most of them to be moved from the zero-rated schedule to the exempt schedule which would then deny businesses from claiming tax refunds on inputs. Tax-exempt items are more expensive than zero-rated items as firms can't claim the input taxes and thus pass on the expense to the consumers.

Mr Mbadi, who was a nominated MP for the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), insisted that most businesses do not pass on the benefit to the consumer anyway, which means it is only businesses that benefit.

The CS is inheriting a cash-strained Exchequer that is confronted by high debt payments amidst low tax revenue.

Prof Njuguna said in the last 22 months the National Treasury has struggled to sustain stability in the economy due to numerous shocks including drought, which he said had had devastating consequences on inequality.

Due to these shocks, including exchange rate fluctuations, the government became the main growth driver, with the private sector being crowded out.

“Debt levels and burden cannot be sustained with the current revenues,” added Prof Njuguna, who also singled out the need to reduce tax expenditures to create some fiscal room.

Increased tax revenue in the Finance Bill, 2024 was aimed at narrowing the government’s budget deficit, thus reducing the country’s debt vulnerabilities which has seen the risk of debt distress rise high from moderate, according to a joint debt sustainability analysis by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

Mr Mbadi said the idea is for the critical items to be moved from the zero-rated schedule to the exempt schedule, to help bring down tax expenditures, especially VAT refunds most of which the new Finance boss said were “fictitious”.

The law does not allow for the re-introduction of the Finance Bill, 2024 until six months after its rejection.

Mr Churchill Ogutu, an economist at IC Asset Managers (Mauritius), said the government could introduce the “progressive' clauses of the Bill at the earliest possible time.