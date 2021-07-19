Trading online
File | Nation Media Group

Business

Prime

How safe is online shares trading?

By  Otiayo Guguyu

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The growth of internet connectivity has opened up new spaces for investments globally.
  • Most common fraud are online forex schemes where unregulated firms pose as brokers.

When Tesla first launched its model three, you could either buy the car or the company’s stock. Those who bought the car are watching it depreciate while those who opted for the stock can buy 10 model three’s because share prices have gone up over tenfold.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. Blow for Oilibya managers in Sh1.5m theft case

  2. Kenyans to pay more for Zoom calls

  3. I bought my first Safaricom, Centum shares as a teen

  4. CMA on the spot over Cytonn Investments scandal

  5. PRIME Online trading: Lotto or chess?

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.