Hotel InterContinental

How Moi allies lost the right to buy iconic Intercontinental Hotel

Hotel InterContinental Nairobi. 

Photo credit: File

By  Michael Omondi

What you need to know:

  • The government strake, 33.8 per cent of Nairobi Intercontinental Hotel, has been put on the market for any interested investor to snap.
  • The sale of government shares in InterContinental first hit a snag in 2015 after Sovereign Group placed bids that were below the set reserve price.
  • The InterContinental Hotels Corporation had been running and managing the 389-room InterContinental Hotel Nairobi under a 99-year lease since April 1967.

