Haco, French firm to refund tycoon Sh15m for fake pens

The High Court has ordered Haco Industries Limited to refund Mombasa-based tycoon Ashok Doshi Sh15 million that he paid 20 years ago in exchange for non-prosecution over the sale of counterfeit products.

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

