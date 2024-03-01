Guinness trials a futuristic pint in Kenya: The plug and pour experience

In a bustling Nairobi pub along Limuru Road, amidst the chatter and laughter, a revolution is brewing.

Not in the metaphorical sense, but quite literally here at K1 Club House.

Guinness, the iconic Irish stout known for its creamy head and rich flavor, has been testing a new technology in Kenya that could change the way beer is served and enjoyed: The Plug and Pour system via the Guinness MicroDraught machine.

Lifting the MicroDraught machine in the air and turning it round and round, Steve Gilsenan, the global head of quality at Guinness demonstrates how the new technology works.

“It’s battery-powered, you only need to charge it overnight after use,” he begins. “It’s meant to be placed on your table for all servings.”

He picks a can of Guinness beer that is sealed on both sides and places it into the machine. He then pulls the handle. It automatically tilts as it fills the glass.

Then there’s a three-second pause in the flow of beer into the glass.

“The pause happens because the formation of carbon dioxide is quite aggressive. This creates that creamy, smooth texture of the beer,” Mr Gilsenan explains.

The machine is designed to be compact, making it suitable for smaller establishments with limited space.

This is a departure from traditional draught systems that are often bulky and require more room. It is engineered to be energy-efficient, ensuring optimal performance while minimizing energy consumption.

Portability and flexibility

One of the key features of the MicroDraught system is its self-contained nitrogen generator.

Nitrogen is a crucial component in achieving the signature creamy and smooth texture of a Guinness pint.

Traditional systems usually rely on external nitrogen tanks, but the MicroDraught's built-in generator eliminates the need for these larger, external tanks.

This innovative system, which Gilsenan told the Nation will be launched later this year, eliminates the need for traditional kegs and tap systems.

Instead, it utilises pressurised aluminum canisters called "kegs-in-a-can" filled with Guinness.

These canisters are plugged directly into a special dispensing unit, which then chills and pours the beer with a consistent nitrogen flow, mimicking the creamy texture achieved with traditional kegs.

The Plug and Pour system boasts several advantages.

Firstly, it offers increased portability and flexibility. Unlike bulky kegs, the lightweight canisters are easier to transport and store, making them ideal for smaller bars, restaurants, and even outdoor events.

Secondly, the system ensures consistent quality and hygiene. Each pre-sealed canister guarantees freshness and eliminates the risk of contamination associated with traditional taps.

Additionally, the swift and efficient pouring process reduces waste and spillage, contributing to operational cost savings and sustainability efforts.

Convenience and efficiency

Kenya serves as the testing ground for this pioneering technology, which Gilsenan calls “carbonated beer under control,” due to its vibrant pub culture and established Guinness market.

The trial, launched in October 2022 at five bars in Nairobi - The Bar Next Door, K1, Kengeles, Bar XO and Gecco, has received mixed reactions from both bar owners and beer consumers.

John Njenga, who owns a popular local pub in Nairobi who came to witness the technology at Limuru Road, is optimistic about the potential of the Plug and Pour system.

"It's definitely easier to manage," he says, pointing to the compact dispensing unit.

"No more struggling with heavy kegs or worrying about maintaining the tap system. It's also cleaner and less prone to waste."

However, some patrons express concerns about the novelty of the experience.

"The ritual of ordering a Guinness, pouring from the bottle, and enjoying the creamy head is part of the experience," says Michael Otieno, a regular at Njenga's pub.

"This new system feels a bit clinical, almost like pouring a soda."

Guinness acknowledges the need to address these concerns while emphasising the system's benefits.

Duncan Onuong’a, Guinness commercial lead for Kenya told the Nation: "However, the Plug and Pour system offers several practical advantages without compromising the taste or quality of the beer. We are confident that as people become familiar with the system, they will appreciate its convenience and efficiency."

Drinking experience

The new technology is specifically designed for Guinness and may not apply to other beer brands. It comes at no extra charge for consumers.

“You will only pay your regular price,” Mr Onuong’a added. “We want to elevate our Guinness beer drinking experience. This equipment functions best when the beer is cold.”

Guinness partnered with East African Breweries in Kenya to test the prototypes and the machines, Mr Onuong’a said, will be issued for free across busy drinking outlets in the country once the mass roll out is done by the end of the year.

Over the next few months, Mr Gilsenan said, Guinness will be collecting and analyzing consumer feedback and then do the final design and commence production.

Beyond the immediate trial in Kenya, the Plug and Pour system carries wider implications for the future of beer distribution and consumption.

If successful, it could pave the way for a more efficient and sustainable beer supply chain, particularly in emerging markets with limited access to traditional kegging infrastructure.

Furthermore, the system's portability opens doors to new market segments, such as outdoor events and smaller establishments previously unable to accommodate traditional kegs.

This could democratise access to Guinness and other premium beers, potentially expanding their reach to a wider consumer base.

However, the potential impact extends beyond just the beverage industry.

The Plug and Pour system's core technology, the pressurized aluminum canisters, could find applications in other sectors requiring the safe and efficient transportation and dispensing of liquids, such as food products, pharmaceuticals, and even industrial fluids.

As the trial in Kenya progresses, the world watches with interest to see if the Plug and Pour system lives up to its promise.