Good stock prices lure investors to NSE

  • The NSE-20—which tracks the 20 best performing counters— gained 6.2 percent in that month from November while all share index points also rose by 4.8 percent.

  • Bamburi cement also gained 5.4 percent month-on-month to close at Sh37.85 as NCBA and DTB rose by 18.9 percent and 21.5 percent respectively in the same period.

  • Safaricom in particular touched a new-all-time high of Sh36.50, sending excitement to the market, especially with foreign investors turning net buyers.

The Covid-19 battering of Nairobi bourse-listed firm’s share prices has presented an attractive opportunity for investors with a long-term view to accumulate stocks and hope for a sustained recovery as companies start turning the corner on the pandemic.

