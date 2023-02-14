Fuel prices to remain unchanged, says Epra

The Kenyan energy regulator has kept fuel prices unchanged for the month of February.

In the latest review, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) said the cost of a litre of petrol will retail at Sh177.3 per litre, diesel Sh162 and kerosene Sh145.94 in Nairobi.

The regulator said it would retain the current prices despite the landing cost of imported fuel decreasing by 0.12 percent for petrol, 4.76 percent for diesel and 5.1 percent for kerosene in December.

In December, Epra also kept fuel prices unchanged. In November, Epra handed Kenyans marginal relief at the pump by cutting fuel prices by Sh1, following a similar reduction in October. The regulator said the price reduction followed a drop in landed cost for imported fuel products, which fell by up to 9 percent.