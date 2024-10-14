Fuel prices drop in latest Epra review

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) has announced a drop in fuel prices in the latest review taking effect from October 15 to November 14, 2024.

The Authority on Monday said the petrol price in Nairobi has dropped by Sh8.18 from Sh188.84 to Sh180.66 and that Diesel price reduced by Sh3.54, going from Sh171.6 to Sh168.06, while kerosene also experienced a drop from Sh158.32 to Sh151.39 reducing to Sh6.93.

“The prices are inclusive of the 16% Value Added Tax (VAT) in line with the provisions of the Finance Act 2023, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2020 and the revised rates for excise duty adjusted for inflation as per Legal Notice No. 194 of 2020,” Epra said in a statement.

The drop in prices was necessitated by various factors including a decrease in the average landing cost of imported Super Petrol, which fell by a massive 8.59% from Sh90,013.91 (USD697.62) per cubic metre in August to Sh82,282.43 (USD637.70) per cubic metre in September.

The landed cost of diesel also fell by 5.52% from Sh86,883 (USD 673.36) per cu m to Sh82,091.47 (USD 636.22) per cubic metre.

Mombasa motorists will now purchase petrol, diesel, and kerosene at Sh177.42, 164.82, and 148.15, respectively.

Motorists in Nakuru will pay Sh179.87 for petrol, Sh167.63 for diesel, and Sh151.01 for kerosene.

In Eldoret, motorists will spend Sh180.68 on petrol, Sh168.45 on diesel, and Sh151.82 on kerosene.

However, some sections of the country will spend as much as between Sh183.78 and Sh194.66 on petrol.

Among these towns are Isiolo, Maua, Garissa, Marsabit, Liboi, Moyale, Dadaab, Wajir, Modogashe, and Mandera. Others are Mandera, Merti, North Horr, and Laisamis.

The government has in the past used a fuel subsidy to ease the pain of costly fuel on Kenyans but stopped the scheme last year due to budgetary disruptions.

Manufacturers, farmers and service providers factor the cost of fuel in setting prices for their goods and services. Power producers also consider fuel costs in what is passed to consumers through the Fuel Cost Charge.

The decrease in fuel prices is expected to have a positive ripple effect across various sectors of the economy. Reduced transportation costs should lead to lower prices for goods and services, easing inflationary pressure.

The manufacturing and agricultural sectors, heavily reliant on fuel for production and logistics, should benefit from reduced operating expenses.