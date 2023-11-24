Fresh calls for tighter nuclear security controls as IAEA course ends

Fresh calls have been made for enhanced security controls and cooperation by stakeholders in the nuclear energy industry.

Participants who attended a course on security of nuclear and radioactive materials have called for close cooperation among Africa countries to prevent misuse of nuclear and radioactive material.

As the course concluded in Nairobi on Friday, the officials drawn from 12 countries warned that a lot would be at stake for the region if authorities fail to ensure dangerous materials do not get outside regulatory control.

The course, hosted by the Kenya Nuclear Regulatory Authority (KNRA), sought to assist African nations with contemporary skills needed to strengthen their nuclear regulatory capacity.

Sponsored by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the forum focused on the security of radioactive materials in use and storage, with the objective of enhancing national programmes for regulating radioactive source security in respective countries.

“We see this as an opportunity to work together and to build on the gains as we seek to protection of lives and the environment,” said KNRA Deputy Director for Inspection and Enforcement Isaac Mundia, who led a session on nuclear security regime for radioactive material.

Overview of nuclear security

Fatai Abiodun of the Nigeria Nuclear regulatory Authority called on the region to enhance public awareness around nuclear, and to ensure regulators, security personnel and researchers work together in improving the nuclear security regime.

“So far so good. We are proud of the efforts made by IAEA and Kenya in hosting this course. It has come at the right time when there is renewed interest in nuclear. In Nigeria, we are working with neighbouring countries to ensure we get it right,” Mr Abiodun said.

Kenya Nuclear Regulatory Authority officials Isaac Mundia (right) and Judith Okoth (second left) with IAEA experts and other participants at the end of the weeklong regional course in Nairobi on November 24, 2023.

Photo credit: Courtesy

Mr Mundia, Ms Ultrine Obiero of the Ministry of Interior, KNRA regional heads and nuclear inspectors Erustus Chepkwony, Zephania Mukaka, Judith Okoth and Josephine Wakuyu were among the 29 officials from across the continent who attended the course.

Resource persons were drawn from IAEA, the US, Kenya and Nigeria.

IAEA expert Leeza Duval gave an overview of nuclear security, with Nigeria’s Olatunji Okoya focusing on the consequences of malicious use of radiation sources.

Capacity building programmes

“Protection of lives and the environment must be at the core of everything we do. We believe constant capacity building and collaborations are way to go in addressing challenges and improving our regulatory capacities,” KNRA Director General James Keter said ahead of the course on Monday.

IAEA has been running several other capacity building programmes, including an internet reactor lab that enable students from Kenya, Tanzania, Tunisia and South Africa to get online access to the facilities of a research reactor in Morocco for nuclear education and training.

In June 2023, Kenya hosted a similar training course attended by participants from 22 African countries.

The course explored ways and means of raising awareness and ensuring safety in the use of radiation and nuclear technology as per the provisions of the IAEA safety standards and code of conduct.