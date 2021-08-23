Focus on Covid-19 jabs and not lockdowns, trade groups insist

Jomo Kenyatta Public Beach

A dog walks at the Jomo Kenyatta Public Beach in Mombasa County on August 4, 2021. The Parliamentary Committee on Trade, Industry and Cooperatives wants the Mombasa County government to reopen Jomo Kenyatta Public Beach which has remained shut for almost two years.

Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group
logo (12)

By  Peter Mburu  &  Ann Atieno

Trade associations from retail, hospitality, and transport and entertainment sectors have backed calls for opening of the economy, urging the government to focus on vaccinating Kenyans instead of continued lockdowns.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.