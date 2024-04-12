Firms urged to embrace innovation to boost efficiency 

Experts are calling on organisations to embrace innovative technologies such as the Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence to boost their efficiency and improve outcomes at work.

Investing in innovative technologies can not only help businesses increase productivity at work but also enable them to participate in global value chains that are more lucrative.

“New technologies can help local businesses automate work and thus grow faster, but their adoption has been slow, rendering these enterprises uncompetitive,” said Mark Karake, the founder and chairman of ElevateHR.

Speaking at an event to mark Elevate HR's presence in Kenya for two years now, Mr Karake said in today's rapidly changing world, businesses that adopt new technologies quickly and effectively are the ones that are more likely to succeed.

Embracing emerging technologies offers numerous benefits, including enhanced competitiveness, improved efficiency and productivity, data-driven decision-making, cost savings, better security, customer engagement, and long-term growth opportunities.

HR automation

ElevateHR, for instance, provides users with cutting-edge HR software, designed to easily manage employee data and empower teams with a self-service mobile app to streamline payroll management processes.

“Already, there has been a significant growth in ElevateHR's customer base among Kenyan companies, indicating a positive reception and adoption of the platform,” Mr Karake said.

The software also enables businesses to manage statutory deductions and benefits, automate salary advances, and gain valuable feedback from employees.

Besides HR automation, the firm offers payroll outsourcing services that include, but not limited to, payroll processing, tax compliance and benefits administration.

“Our team of experts helps to ensure that your employees are paid on time and in compliance with all legal requirements,” said the firm's co-founder and product lead, Kefa Mutuma.

Empowering businesses

He further said ElevateHR is committed to giving back to the community by supporting impactful initiatives like sponsoring needy students.

"Our journey over the past two years has been about more than just providing software. It's been about empowering businesses and communities to thrive," Mutuma said.

The firm, incubated at the Impact Africa Network, currently has a community of HR professionals standing at over 1000.