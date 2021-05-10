Firms go mute on investor rights despite increased

Miciimikuru Tea factory

Tea farmers from Miciimikuru Tea factory in Tigania East during a special annual general meeting. Companies should strike to put investors interest on top.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Ritesh Barot

Business & Financial Analyst

Every aspect of our lives involves dependence on principles and ethical practices. For example, our expectations are that we get value for our money.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. Safaricom profits take a hit, drop to Sh68.7bn

  2. PRIME CBK sends rogue Charterhouse Bank to the graveyard

  3. Kenya Power chops debt collectors returns by half

  4. Firms go mute on investor rights despite increased

  5. Munya cuts tough AFA from Tanzania maize clearance

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.