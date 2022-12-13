Financial institutions feted at Champion of Governance Awards 

The Institute of Certified Public Secretaries of Kenya (ICPSK) has recognized various financial institutions during the 2022 Champions of Governance Awards.

The annual event, which is in its 12th year, usually recognizes organizations and individuals in the financial industry who exhibit the highest standards of practice of good governance.

“The award aims at promoting practices in good governance in many ways which include recognition of practice and application of good governance in both the public and private sector entities, recognition of innovations in organizations that support good governance, encouraging organisations to focus on enhancement of good governance and promoting research work in relation to good governance practices,” ICPSK said in a statement.

Good governance

This year’s award was the eleventh edition and a number of organisations submitted their entries for the awards.

Winners were voted for in various categories in line with ICPSK’s mission which is to embed good governance practices that transform institutions and inspire professionals in order to be the premier centre of excellence in governance promotion and development in Africa.

In the Finance and investment Sector Award category, NCBA Bank Limited emerged top, followed by the African Banking Corporation (ABC) Bank Limited. Kenya Development Corporation (KDC) took the third position.

Embracing innovation

ABC Bank Managing Director Mr Shamaz Savani said the company has been embracing innovation which saw it named among the best.

"This feat is a testimony of the bank’s commitment to apply good governance principles and practices, embracing innovation and emerging knowledge in the field of corporate governance," Mr Savani said, adding that it was the seventh year in a row they were being awarded.