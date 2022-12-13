Sidian Bank donates Sh1million to Red Cross for humanitarian work

Sidian Bank has donated Sh1million that will go into supporting the more than five million Kenyans suffering due to lack of proper diet and increase of diseases in arid and semi-arid areas.

Speaking during the handover ceremony of the cheque, Sidian Bank CEO, Mr Chege Thumbi reiterated the bank’s commitment to fostering strategic partnerships to support the banking institution’s vision for agriculture as well as water, sanitation and hygiene (Wash) programmes.

“Our support is both cash and in kind as the cash will be used by children who are in schools and cannot get access to water, hospitals and health centers that cannot support their patients by not being able to access water,” Mr Chege said.

“This is in line with our customers who have been part of our Wash programme who have invested in improving efficiency through digitalization of water, sanitation and hygiene systems and solutions in the distribution of water, reduction of wastage in the water, sanitation & hygiene sector,” he added.

Worst drought

The bank has also pledged to continue supporting MSMEs, community-based water projects, water service providers for water, sanitation and hygiene projects specially for projects with impact to multiple beneficiaries being individuals, households, communities and enterprises projects that are impacting on reduction in energy costs by transitioning to alternative energy through solarization, hydro projects during this period.

Kenya Red Cross Society Secretary General of Dr Asha Mohammed said besides the hunger crisis that has been triggered by the drought, the situation has led to school dropouts, early marriages, malnutrition, resource based conflict, gender-based conflict and mental health issues. She added that the donation will go a long way in helping communities across the country.

Kenya has been hit by the worst drought in decades with over 1 million children under five years malnourished.

Drought crisis

The arid and semi-arid Lands (ASALs) cover 85 per cent of the land in Kenya and account for 36 per cent of the population. The lands host 70 per cent of the national livestock herd, generating 90 per cent of the revenue from tourism and are home to more than 90 per cent of renewable energy sources.

According to latest research by Ministry of East African Community, Arid and Semi-Arid Lands and Regional Development, the drought situation is expected to worsen due to the projected poor rains between October and December, followed by the usual January to March dry season. Early models point to depressed March to May 2023 rains season, signaling an extended drought period and worsening impacts.