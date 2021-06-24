Family Bank shatters corporate bond jinx

Family Bank

Family bank exhibition stand during the second edition of Nation Media Group’s SMEs expo at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on March 19, 2021.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Otiayo Guguyu

Nation Media Group

Family Bank has opted to tap overwhelming interest in its corporate bond accepting an extra Sh1 billion on top of the Sh3 billion targeted.

