Fall in food prices cools inflation to 6.8 per cent

Inflation — a measure of the cost of living over 12 months — dropped to 6.8 per cent in November, remaining within the official target of between 2.5 per cent and 7.5 per cent for four consecutive months.

Data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) on consumer retail prices, shows inflation eased marginally from 6.9 per cent in October on lower prices of food as a result of the good weather which also compensated for an increase in prices of fuel and electricity.

Retail prices of kale, maize grain, cabbages, and sifted maize flour were reduced both year-on-year and month-on-month reflecting favourable weather that has resulted in improved harvests of staple crops.

The KNBS data shows that food inflation rose by 0.4 per cent from October to November.

“This was lower than the 1.3 per cent observed between 2023 September and October 2023,” said MacDonald Obudho, KNBS Director General.