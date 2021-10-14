James Finlay
File | Nation Media Group

Business

Prime

Former James Finlay workers demand Sh2.6bn payment

By  Brian Wasuna

Nation Media Group

More trouble is brewing for one of the world’s largest tea producers, James Finlay, after 1,300 former tea pickers filed fresh suits against the multinational in Scotland.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.