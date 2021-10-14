Fuel prices reduce as state reinstates subsidy

Rubis filling station

An attendant serving a motorist at Rubis filling station along Koinange Street Nairobi on October 14, 2021.  The prices of petrol and diesel have decreased by Sh5 per litre.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Brian Ambani

Nation Media Group

Consumers have been handed a relief after the energy regulator on Thursday reduced fuel prices following the reinstatement of the fuel subsidy in what is set to relieve Kenyans from high cost of living. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.