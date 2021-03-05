Why Kenyan millennials could keep the tag 'Generation Rent' longer

Elina Residences

The living room of one of the apartments at Elina Residences, located along Mandera Road, Kileleshwa, Nairobi. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Faustine Ngila

4IR Journalist

Nation Media Group

Millennials have been labelled as ‘Generation Rent’ by economists, due their reluctance to own property. This has pushed them to pay rent for longer than previous generations – baby boomers and Generation X.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. Stanbic records Sh1.2bn profit drop in year of Covid

  2. Annual SME conference kicks off in March

  3. Avoid chemical use in organic farming

  4. Why Nasa’s Perseverance Rover runs on 'dated' processor

  5. State U-turn on changes to Kenya-UK trade deal

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.