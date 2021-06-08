Meet Julia Njeri, the female carpenter of Karai

Julia Njeri

Ms Julia Njeri, 60, at her workshop in Mutirithia Estate in Molo, Nakuru County in this photo taken on May 22, 2021.

Photo credit: John Njoroge Nation Media Group

By  John Njoroge

Nation Media Group

Before one of her sons died in the Karai accident along the Nakuru- Naivasha highway four years ago, Julia Njeri was working as a peasant farmer and a grocery trader in Molo town.

