How Ajira is transforming Kenya’s techpreneurs

Mr Evans Terer started a digital marketing agency in the thick of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Evans Terer
Photo credit: Pool
Oscar Magu

By  Oscar Magu

Digital Journalist

What you need to know:

  • Ajira is a government initiative driven by the Ministry of ICT targeting one million Kenyan youth  
  • By April, Ajira had linked over 15,000 young Kenyans to jobs ranging from transcriptions, data entry and document scanning in a pilot undertaking with the Kenyan Judiciary. ​

Evans Terer started a digital marketing agency in the thick of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.