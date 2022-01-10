Debts

Most investors often bail out on an investment because they did not double their money in a certain period of time.

| Pool

Enterprise

Prime

Here are the pitfalls to avoid when investing in 2022

By  Albert Mwazighe

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Understand the investment better by carrying out due diligence around that particular investment vehicle.
  • If, for instance, you are buying shares, then you are either going to earn money through dividends or shares, which will appreciate in value over time.

You have saved some money and are now looking for an investment that will fetch you a good return, or you have borrowed money to invest and therefore have an obligation to repay your debt.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.