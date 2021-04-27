Getting you a job is my job

Watare pic
Mr James Watare, the CEO Executive Jobs Hub, a HR firm, that offers full cycle recruiting, modern sourcing strategies and approaches, head hunting, HR audit as well as organisation development. 

By  Margaret Maina

What you need to know:

  • When he started his company,  Watare would make an average of Sh3,000 per week.
  • Currently, he makes an average of Sh70,000 every week, translating to Sh280,000 per month.


Lack of jobs continues to be a major concern in the country, with thousands of job seekers sending their resumes to various companies daily. A common complaint from those seeking jobs is that they do not get feedback, a form of rejection which can be demoralising.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.