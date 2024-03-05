Coastal property dealer with a passion for exquisite dog breeds

In the tranquil and lovely surroundings of Kizingitini hamlet, which is around two kilometres from Mtwapa in Kilifi County, Josephat Muchere has established himself as a dedicated guardian of rare breeds of canine companions.

With a keen eye for quality and a deep love of animals, Muchere has not only built a profitable business but also created a jolly atmosphere in which his dogs play an important role in ensuring the safety and beauty of his home.

Muchere's journey into dog care began seven years ago, when his curiosity with these loyal pets developed a desire within him.

What began as a hobby has evolved into a booming business, with Muchere specialising in a variety of canine breeds, including the magnificent and popular huskies.

Known for their startling resemblance to wolves, and kind yet protective character, huskies fascinated Muchere when he visited Egypt. He fondly remembers obtaining his first huskies, two gorgeous puppies.

"We imported two puppies from Egypt at Sh150,000 each," says the businessman who is also a property dealer.

Over time, he increased his pack by acquiring a female through alternative means, and he has been dedicated to raising and rearing these magnificent animals.

"The husky is a really wonderful and lovely dog. It is an in-house dog and resembles a wolf. It behaves like a wolf," he says.

The Huskies are a beautiful and energetic dog breed known for their thick double coat, striking eyes, and strong sledge-pulling abilities.

Their blue or multi-coloured eyes and striking facial masks only add to the appeal of the breed. It is easy to see why many are drawn to their wolf-like looks.

When Muchere walks into the kennel, the husky dogs are all over him, yelping and barking, jumping for joy, nuzzling and licking him.

"These dogs are sociable, they love to be around people," he says.

Their eyes are known for their mesmerising attraction and magical beauty, distinguishing them from other dog breeds. When you look into their eyes, you feel as if you are seeing into the depths of their soul.

"Huskies are inherently clean, with little dog odour. They are extremely brilliant and like learning new things. They are ornamental dogs that bring beauty and colour into your home," he says.

A Siberian husky is neither a wolf nor a hybrid of a wolf, but it is from a very ancient lineage dating back to about 4,000 years ago.

For many centuries, it was an all-purpose dog of the Chukchi tribe in Northern Siberia that would work and play with the tribesmen.

Muchere carefully selects and cares for each puppy, taking into account criteria like colour and physical characteristics.

His commitment to protecting breed integrity is clear.

"Here we don't do cross-breeding. It's a German shepherd against a German shepherd, huskies against huskies,” he says.

Muchere admires his huskies' unique attributes, particularly their fascinating eyes.

Some of the huskies owned by businessman Josphat Muchere at his home in Mtwapa, Kilifi County. Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

"Their eyes are designed for night vision. The visibility at night is very good," he says, pointing out their eye colour variety.

His love for symmetry and uniformity in eye color demonstrates his strong respect for the subtle characteristics that distinguish each husky.

The dogs have unique abilities and charming personalities, and Muchere encourages people who want nice pets to keep huskies.

They also function as an alarm, allowing Muchere and his family to get up on time for work and other responsibilities.

"Husky dogs are intelligent; they get up at 4 am and make wolf-like sounds every day. It's as if they are tuned," He says.

Caring for his beloved dogs is a round-the-clock job for Muchere, who ensures they receive the best feeds and medical care.

Their diet consists primarily of pellets, which are carefully selected to ensure their health and hygiene.

"We give them pellets, which are solid foods, similar to biscuits, to keep their mouths clean and prevent parasites because they don't eat cooked food," Muchere said.

Each dog has two containers in the kennel, one for water and the other for pellets. They’re fed twice a day and drink plenty of water due to the solidity of the food.

Muchere prioritises the well-being of his dogs, adhering to a schedule that includes regular veterinary check-ups, grooming, and plenty of playing.

The veterinarian also makes periodic visits to monitor their stress levels.

"We use Dudu Kill to clean them. It contains anti-parasitic effects and also functions as a soap. Once dry, we return them to their kennel. They are locked up in their kennel at night," he adds.

However, like any other animal , keeping huskies has its challenges.

The rising costs of veterinary care and canine food have created financial challenges, emphasising the enormous dedication required to pursue his job.

"The cost of drugs and pellets has significantly increased due to taxes on imported products, leading to increased expenses for buyers," he said.

Despite the challenges, Muchere is determined to provide a nurturing atmosphere for the dogs.

His efforts have not only resulted in a profitable business, but also admiration for the extraordinary animals.

"There is a ready market for these puppies, if I put them up for sale, I will have ready customers the next day. A three-month-old dog sells for Sh150,000. Many people love these dogs," he says.

Muchere also keeps over 20 German shepherds and Boerboel dogs, who guard his homestead at night by chasing away crawling animals, trespassers, and thieves.

Because of their active lifestyle, he says the dogs demand a high protein diet.

"At night, you may sleep soundly knowing there is security nearby. We have fun with the huskies during the day, but the German shepherds and Beorboels are aggressive, so they only take charge of security at night," Muchere explains.