Cleanshelf Supermarket promises to boost Nakuru economy

James Gachoki

Mr James Gachoki the branch manager of Cleanshelf supermarket in Nakuru Town checking items at the newly opened retail.



Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

 Traders and suppliers in Nakuru have every reason to smile amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after Cleanshelf Supermarket promised to buy their goods and produce to boost the local economy.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.