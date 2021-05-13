Cleanshelf Supermarket promises to boost Nakuru economy

Traders and suppliers in Nakuru have every reason to smile amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after Cleanshelf Supermarket promised to buy their goods and produce to boost the local economy.

Cleanshelf are making their first footprint in the agriculture-rich county with its 12th branch on Nakuru’s Kenyatta Avenue.

"We have come to revolutionalise the shopping experience in Nakuru town and we promise to give our competitors a good run for their money by offering our clients competitive prices, good customer care services and offers on special items," said the Nakuru branch manager, James Gachoki Muriithi.

A shopper at the supermarket Mr Job Okello welcomed the arrival of the new retail in the lucrative market and said he was impressed by the chain’s food mart section.

"I'm so impressed by their fresh food. This is my second time I'm shopping at Cleanshelf and I will remain their loyal customer because of their quality and fresh food products," said Mr Okello.

Mr Gachoki said they were ready to compete with the retail giants in the town.

"Our fresh food unit is one of the best in town as we source our local farm produce like vegetables and fish from Lake Naivasha and our aim is to partner with locals to create wealth and job opportunities," said Mr Gachoki.

He said at least 30 percent of the branch workforce come from Nakuru County including the current security guards manning its two entrances.