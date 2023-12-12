Pamride, the App that aims to digitise carpooling trend

Carpooling is not a ubiquitous practice in Kenya as it is in many overseas countries.

However, the recent surge in fuel prices has sparked a noteworthy shift in transportation habits, prompting a growing number of middle-class residents to embrace the concept.

Residents living in the same estates are now organising shared rides, taking turns driving each other to work and distributing the fuel expenses, with a growing number choosing to leave their cars parked at home.

In response to this growing need, Humphry Shikunzi, a Nairobi resident, has developed a phone application known as Pamride which connects car owners with extra seats to passengers seeking rides between towns and cities.

The platform facilitates drivers in finding fellow travellers heading in the same direction, allowing them to share the costs of travel.

He says that the idea stemmed from seeing an opportunity presented by private car owners travelling long distances with vacant seats.

He envisioned a chance for such drivers to rent out their car spaces, providing them with extra income to cover fuel expenses.

The electrical engineering graduate from the Dedan Kimathi University of Technology (Dekut), recalls first noticing the trend during his college days.

At the time, lecturers utilized social media platforms to advertise vacant car seats to students.

Humphry Shikunzi shows the Pamride App on a smartphone. The carpooling mobile application connects car owners with travellers heading in the same direction. Photo credit: Pool

“This was a common practice, especially on weekends and before holiday breaks. Only a few students opted for public transportation," he explains.

About a year after graduating in 2022, he observed that the concept was more widespread beyond the academic environment.

Instead of seeking employment, he chose to invest time in developing his class project, which he had initiated with two former course mates.

Collaborating with his former instructor at the institution Julius Karanja, they founded a company to develop the app.

"We were a team of only two people, since my college mates had pursued employment. My co-founder finances the business, and I serve as the software developer," he says.

The full development of the app incurred costs of about Sh1 million, with occasional contributions from the profits earned through his short contractual jobs, sometimes totaling as much as Sh70, 000.

Flexibility

He explains that the phone application enables car owners to initiate rides by registering their vehicles, specifying the route, the number of available seats, and the corresponding charges for each seat.

"Drivers have the flexibility to set fares; they can charge the same as public transport or even lower," he says while noting that 15 percent of the total earnings are directed to the company.

For passengers joining the platform, they receive information about the cost, car model, and details of fellow passengers, including names and gender.

Before joining the platform, the company ensures the verification of customer information—car owners submit their driving licenses for verification, and passengers are required to present their national identity cards.

The company also securely stores photos of both car owners and passengers to enhance overall security.

Emergency button

"We've integrated an in-app chat feature for direct communication between car owners and passengers, addressing any issues or concerns that may arise during the trip," he adds.

Additionally, passengers can contribute to accountability by providing ratings and reviews for drivers. The phone application includes an emergency button that offers 24/7 support.

Humphry Shikunzi, a co-founder of the Pamride app explains how it works during an interview in Nairobi on October 30,2023. Photo credit: Pool

To secure payments, the company utilises an escrow service, holding payment until both the driver and passenger are satisfied with the completed trip. According to Shikunzi, this measure is implemented to safeguard against fraud and unauthorized transactions.

However, the primary challenge in implementing the app has been the absence of a local legal framework governing carpooling, causing a delay in the app's operational rollout.

He explains that obtaining permits and licenses has proven challenging, given the novelty of the concept in the local transport sector.

For the phone app to function, the company must obtain certification from the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner and secure a license from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), among other regulatory bodies.

Currently, the company has released the basic version of the app, the Minimum Viable Product (MVP), for testing purposes.

It is currently piloting it with around 200 users who provide feedback to enhance its features before a full market launch.

Globally, car-sharing commuting is popular among people employed in areas with abundant job opportunities nearby and those residing in regions with higher residential densities.

Some governments, such as the United States, Germany, France, India, and the United Kingdom, where the concept is prevalent, have implemented regulations to support and facilitate ride-sharing services. In certain cases, the governments have offered incentives such as tax benefits, toll discounts, and subsidies for companies adopting car-sharing programs for their employees to promote the concept.