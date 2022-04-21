Energy ministry goes mute on pledge to cut power bills

The Energy ministry has gone mute three weeks after the expiry of its second deadline for cutting electricity prices by a further 15 percent, having failed to complete negotiations with expensive power producers.

Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma said in January the cost of power would come down by March 31 to fulfil President Uhuru Kenyatta’s promise of reduced electricity bills to homes.

This would have seen the cost of power reduce by a third.

Dr Juma had promised to institute further cuts in the power sector by streamlining costs to achieve an additional 15 percent reduction in energy prices in the first quarter.

The cuts were also hinged on a deal to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) signed over the years by Kenya Power #ticker:KPLC .

The utility firm in January cut retail tariffs hinged on its lowering system losses -- the share of electricity bought from generators such as KenGen #ticker:KEGN that does not reach homes and businesses due to power theft and leakages from an ageing network.

Other players in the sector on Wednesday directed our inquiries to the Energy ministry. Dr Juma did not respond to our calls and text messages for comment on the progress of the electricity cost review.

In her January press statement, the ministry had pledged to deliver the cut in prices by March.

“We are working hard at ensuring the next 15 percent tranche is effected in this quarter [January to March] as promised,” the January press release said.

The 15 percent cut implemented in January saw the cost of buying 200 units of electricity drop from Sh5,185 in December to Sh4,373 in February.

The State promised a similar cut in a plan based on the review of PPAs after a task force appointed by the President found that there was a huge disparity between the tariffs charged by main power producer KenGen and the IPPs.