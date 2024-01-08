Electronic visa-free system lauded as a game-changer

Kenya has received at least 9,787 electronic travel authorisation (ETA) applications amid a shift from visa requirements for foreign nationals entering or transiting through its borders.

Immigration and Citizens Services Principal Secretary Professor Julius Bitok said 4,046 applications have already been processed while the remainder is undergoing reviews.

The PS added that, with the new ETA system, Kenya anticipates a significant surge in tourism and increased foreign investment, laying the groundwork for a more vibrant economy.

The introduction of the ETA system is specifically tailored for visa-exempt foreign nationals, particularly those arriving in Kenya via air travel.

“An impressive 9,787 applications have already flooded the official portal, with 4,046 successfully processed and the remainder undergoing expedited reviews, all in sync with individual travel schedules submitted by the applicants,” said Mr Bitok.

He explained that the ETA system has heralded key transformations including a shift towards uniformity in entry requirements and payments across all foreign nationals (excluding East African Community citizens).

Previously, a $50 visa fee existed, which has now been standardised to a $30 ETA fee, ensuring fairness and equality in the application process.

The PS noted that the system has streamlined the cumbersome process of waiting up to 14 days for visa approvals from 12 specific countries, dramatically reducing the waiting time.

He said that foreign nationals falling into the category now experience a maximum waiting period of only 72 hours, marking a substantial enhancement in entry procedures.

“In a bid to ensure a seamless and round-the-clock experience for applicants worldwide, a specialised 24-hour service desk has been established solely for ETA-related inquiries, accommodating various time zones for prompt assistance,” he said.

The PS explained that the decision, made by the Interior ministry, marked a significant shift towards a more open, accessible, and inviting environment for tourists and potential investors.

“This commitment aligns with Kenya’s vision to position itself as a welcoming hub for global visitors and potential investors, embodying the nation’s ethos encapsulated in the slogan: ‘Welcome Home!’” he said.

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki, through a special Gazette notice dated January 2, 2024, unveiled critical changes, notably replacing the term ‘Visa’ with ETA.

The development followed significant amendments to the Citizen and Immigration Regulations, 2023 initiated by the government in a strategic move to enforce a visa-free directive by President William Ruto last year.

As per the Gazette notice, individuals are required to complete the ETA application process through an electronic portal found with securing the authorisation now a mandatory prerequisite before commencing any travel plans to Kenya.

However, possessing an ETA does not automatically guarantee entry into Kenya, as the government reserves the right to deny entry in cases of rule violations.

In a bid to bolster the stringent regulations, airlines are mandated to furnish immigration officers with accurate passenger information, subject to rigorous fact-checks.

According to the new regulations, any provision of false information will result in a hefty penalty of Sh1.57 million. Moreover, the Immigration Department will rigorously cross-verify submitted data against watch lists to identify any potential criminals or suspects attempting entry into the country.

The stringent regulations come in the wake of President Ruto’s announcement during last year’s Jamhuri Day celebrations on making Kenya a visa-free country in the new year.

In the historic announcement, President Ruto expressed the country’s commitment to this monumental decision, affirming Kenya’s status as a visa-free nation.

However, amidst Kenya’s visa reform, challenges loom for Kenyan citizens in international transit as the Spanish Embassy of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation announced that starting January 20, 2024, Kenyan citizens holding ordinary passports will be required to have an airport transit visa to be able to go through the international transit areas of Spanish airports.

This potentially means that Kenyan passport holders travelling to another country connecting through Spain will be required to either have a Schengen visa or transit visa issued by Spain.