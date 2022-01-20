electric bus

Fully electric bus to shove diesel version off the road

By  Brian Ambani

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • According to Opibus Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, Albin Wilson, the bus will cost Sh11.35 million.
  • Opibus said the locally-designed and manufactured bus boasts superior performance compared to diesel buses.

Swedish electric vehicle maker Opibus has introduced the first fully electric bus in Kenya, which it says can be mass-produced by the end of next year. 

