Ecobank Kenya gets new managing director

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) has appointed Ghanaian banker Josephine Anan-Ankomah as its regional executive for Central, Eastern, and Southern African (CESA) and Managing Director of Ecobank Kenya.

Ms Anan-Ankomah has been serving as Ecobank group executive in charge of commercial banking.

She has served the bank for the past 30 years in various capacities and replaces Cheikh Travaly who retired at the end of 2022 after attaining the mandatory retirement age of 60 years.

The new MD is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and holds an MBA in Finance and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Sociology, both from the University of Ghana.

“The Board of Ecobank Kenya congratulates Josephine on her appointment. We are confident that Josephine is the right person for the role and has what it takes to further boost the Ecobank brand in Kenya and the CESA region to even greater heights. She is a leader with a proven track record of execution, great leadership skills, and a deep understanding of customer dynamics, our products, and markets.” said Martin Mbogo, Ecobank Kenya Board of Directors Chairman.

Accepting her appointment, Ms Anan-Ankomah said: “It is an honour to serve as Ecobank Kenya’s Managing Director and Group Executive for the CESA Region. I look forward to working with the Board, management and fellow Ecobankers to grow our business in Kenya and leverage the vast opportunities within the region to actualise Ecobank’s broader vision of fostering financial and economic integration.”

Her career in Ecobank began at Ecobank Ghana in 1992 following her appointment as a Treasury Officer.

She has held other senior positions within the bank, such as Managing Director for Ecobank Gambia, Regional Treasurer – (Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea and The Gambia), Chief Operating Officer – (Ecobank West African Monetary Zone/East & Southern Africa), Head of Corporate Strategy and Business Development (Ecobank Ghana) and Head - Investment Banking Group (Ecobank Ghana).