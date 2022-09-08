Absa boss Jeremy Awori quits after near-decade service

Absa Bank Kenya Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Awori is set to exit the lender after nearly a decade at its helm.

The bank on Thursday announced Mr Awori will be stepping down from his role on October 31 this year “to pursue a new career opportunity outside Absa Group”.

The bank said it had already started the process of identifying a suitable successor and would announce after the process is completed, including regulatory approval.

“I am confident that Absa Kenya will scale greater heights going into the future. I thank the Board of Absa Kenya PLC and Absa Group for the opportunity and pay special tribute to Absa Kenya staff and customers for the honor to serve,” Mr Awori said.

Absa Bank Kenya chairman Charles Muchene said Mr Awori had driven significant growth of the lender.

“Mr Awori has been instrumental in driving significant growth and transformation of our business over the past decade and under his outstanding leadership, Absa Bank Kenya PLC has evolved into a modern-day business that all our stakeholders can be proud of,” Mr Muchene said.

The exiting boss has served as Absa CEO since his appointment in February 2013 and oversaw the lender’s successful transformation from Barclays Bank of Kenya.

“I am honoured to have led Absa Kenya in making a difference in our society while achieving significant commercial milestones over the past decade,” said Mr Awori on his exit.

Special tribute

