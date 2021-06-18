EABL announces higher alcohol prices

EABL Group Corporate Relations Director Mr Eric Kiniti in a past event.

Photo credit: File
logo (12)

By  Peter Mburu

Nation Media Group

Alcohol lovers will pay between Sh10 and Sh500 more on various brands and quantities of liquor after the East African Breweries Limited’s (EABL) revised some of its prices upwards.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. PRIME Our plan for meat

  2. PRIME Covid devastated his businesses but presented new opportunity

  3. ‘Uber’ for farm machines keeps tractor owner busy

  4. PRIME My 100 coconut palms thrive in dry Ukambani

  5. Know the deadly sheep diseases

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.