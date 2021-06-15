Top bartender to represent Kenya in global competition

Kelvin Thairu

Kelvin Thairu (centre), the winner of the Kenyan chapter of the World Class bartenders competition, with some of the other finalists during a dinner party hosted by East Africa Breweries Limited (EABL) at Trademark Hotel in Nairobi.

Photo credit: Thomas Matiko | Nation Media Group

By  Thomas Matiko

Kelvin Thairu will be among 55 mixologists who will  battle for the coveted title of World Class Bartender of the Year next month in Madrid.

