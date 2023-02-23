DT Dobie acquires China’s Sinotruk franchise

Motor vehicle dealership, DT Dobie has acquired China’s Sinotruk franchise in Kenya as part of a diversification strategy to grow its market share.

The sole distributor of Mercedes Benz passenger cars, trucks, and buses in Kenya will now also sell the Sino brand consisting of prime movers, tippers, concrete mixers, and rigid trucks, making them the ideal partner for logistics, construction, mining, manufacturing, horticulture, and humanitarian services among other key sectors in the country.

Established in the 60s and headquartered in China, Sinotruk entered the African market in 2011 and has since expanded its footprint into 50 out of 54 countries, making it the leading truck brand by the presence in the continent, with 26 offices and 96 distributors, including DT Dobie.

DT Dobie Managing Director Chris Ndala said Kenya has in the recent past experienced an increase in demand for the Sinotruk as a result of consumer trust in the brand.

“Sinotruk is an alternative cost-friendly prime mover, the truck has been at the forefront of truck innovation and design over the past years. Today the range offers technologically advanced products, all designed to provide operators with the highest level of performance, comfort, and reliability coupled with low costs,” Mr Ndala said yesterday during its unveiling in Mombasa.

He added that the government’s ban on second-hand trucks has reduced the country's dependence on grey imports and encouraged companies to acquire locally assembled vehicles to help protect the environment and reduce environmental pollution.

“Buyers have the satisfaction of knowing that the units provide a longer period of operation before they reach the mileage of imported second-hand trucks, hence a higher return on investment,” he added.

The MD noted that the Sino truck sets a new benchmark for performance and fuel efficiency especially now that the transport business has become increasingly competitive and fuel consumption ensures minimum operational costs.

“The advanced-level trucks are built to operate in extreme conditions and on any terrain with cutting-edge safety features. It also saves your time by maintaining an optimum speed that complements your needs," the MD said.

Sinotruk is built with a powerful engine, excellent structure, high dependability, and exceptional cost-performance are some advantages that add to the value of the truck.

Due to its modern engineering, the truck’s engine can operate for up to 100, 000 kilometres without deforming.

“The corporation will make them a preferred partner in mobility Solutions in the entire East and Central Africa market

We promise to support this brand, giving us a bigger network footprint in the country. It is our commitment to offering the best in after-sales support so that our clients get maximum value from the truck and keep them in operation,” Mr Ndala explained.

Sinotruk Africa Division Country Manager Leo Wang termed the historic commissioning of the dealership agreement as necessary having found a worthy, trusted, and reputable partner with extensive local knowledge that we will leverage further to grow the presence of the Howo range of trucks.