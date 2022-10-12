DPP withdraws fraud case against ex-Kenya Power boss Ben Chumo

The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin Haji on Wednesday withdrew the case against former Kenya Power managing director Ben Chumo and 10 others citing a lack of evidence.

The DPP withdrew the case under Section 87 (a) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC).

Also read: DPP withdraws Sh19m graft case against Aisha Jumwa

Dr Chumo was charged in 2018 together with his successor Ken Tarus, Beatrice Meso, K.P Mungai, Joshua Mutua, Abubakar Swaleh, Samuel Ndirangu, Stanley Mutwiri, Benson Muriithi, Peter Mwicigi and John Ombui.

The charges relate to the supply of faulty transformers worth Sh400 million.

Also charged were directors of Muwa Trading Company Ltd, James Njenga Mungai, Grace Wanjira Mungai and John Mungia, the company alleged to have supplied the faulty transformers. The case against the company and its directors was, however, withdrawn last year.