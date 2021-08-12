Diageo picks UBL boss Alvin Mbugua to head key beer market

Diageo has announced the appointment of Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) managing director Alvin Mbugua to head the multinational's Caribbean and Central America region.

His appointment by EABL’s parent company to head its largest beer business unit in Latin America and Caribbean is a promotion for Mr Mbugua, who propelled UBL to record sales despite the Covid-19 pandemic in the year to June 2021.

He will be based in Panama where he will lead 37 markets. His appointment takes effect on September 1.

Mr Mbugua was stationed at the Ugandan brewer, which is a subsidiary of EABL, for two years. Between July 2020 and June 2021, UBL reported a 33 per cent increase in net sales, the highest for EABL within the year, and more than double the 15 per cent increase in net sales reported by the Group over the period.

Performance of beer products in the Ugandan market between July 2020 and June 2021 was the highest with a 46 per cent growth in sales, and may have informed the decision to post Mr Mbugua to Diageo’s largest beer market in the Caribbean.

He joined EABL as a group financial controller in May 2013, and rose to become finance and strategy director for UBL in 2015. He then moved back to Nairobi as head of sales in 2018, before returning to Uganda as MD.

“In this role he has been successful in growing the business on the backdrop of an unpredictable environment and restrictions on the alcoholic beverage business as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country,” EABL said in the statement announcing his appointment.

“I am extremely delighted for Mr Mbugua on his appointment to this role. This is in line with our strategy to be a net exporter of talent across the globe. We have great talent in East Africa and we are confident that he will have a great impact in his new role,” EABL MD Jane Karuku said.