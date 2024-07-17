Del Monte Kenya transitions to circular economy in sustainability drive 

Del Monte Kenya has deployed new cutting edge technologies and sustainable strategies of development as it transitions to the circular economy.

The modern technologies, which include a biofertilizer facility in Kenya, will enable the company to turn pineapple fruit residues into biofertilizers.

“As the largest single exporter of Kenyan products, we are proud to contribute to the advancement of sustainable practices through initiatives like the biofertilizer plant,” said Wayne Cook, Del Monte Kenya’s Acting Deputy Managing Director.

A circular economy is an economic model that aims to derive value out of waste. This is achieved through waste management practices such as recycling, reuse, or repair which help tackle the challenges of pollution, climate change, and biodiversity loss.

As one of the world’s largest producers of pineapples, Del Monte Kenya will leverage its crop residues to create jobs and other opportunities that will directly benefit the local community.

“By being at the forefront of innovative pineapple residue utilization, we believe that we can change the future of the industry worldwide,” said Cook.

Sustainable practices

Del Monte Kenya will be the company’s launchpad for this initiative, which upon successful implementation, will be made available for its use and eventual sale to other growers in East Africa.

“As Del Monte Kenya embarks on this transformative journey, it does so with a deep commitment to nurturing sustainable practices that benefit both its team members and surrounding communities,” said Cook.

Del Monte Kenya’s direct and indirect contribution to Kenya is massive and diverse. This includes its economic and tax contributions and initiatives to build the local supply chain and promote local prosperity.

A Del Monte Kenya pineapple plantation. Photo credit: Pool

It directly employs more than 6,500 locals and generates approximately 28,000 additional jobs through other companies associated with Del Monte Kenya’s activities.

This means that Del Monte Kenya is supporting the livelihoods of over 35,000 Kenyan families within Murang’a and Kiambu Counties and over one hundred thousand livelihoods indirectly who benefit from the salary payments amounting to Sh3.1 billion annually.

Additionally, Del Monte Kenya has significantly helped to enhance Kenya’s export profile. As the largest single exporter of Kenyan products, Del Monte Kenya is a key player in boosting Kenya’s export growth.

Innovation hub

The company exports 3,800 containers of pineapple products and other tropical fruits and beverages through the port of Mombasa each year.

To put that into context, that is 75,000 metric tonnes worth of goods or 3,800 truckloads, that find their way to various international markets.

Closer to home, Del Monte Kenya supports the growth of the local supply chain with approximately Sh8 billion paid to local suppliers of services, raw materials, and equipment, supporting businesses in the community.

An investment of over Sh100 million also goes into public road maintenance every year.

The organisation is among the top taxpayers with over Sh1 billion paid in taxes. In 2023 for example, Del Monte Kenya paid Sh1.3 billion in taxes which included corporate tax, withheld VAT, PAYE, Excise duty, withholding tax, NSSF, NHIF, and pension.