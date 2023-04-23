Data stolen in Naivas Supermarket ransomware attack
Data has been stolen at Naivas in a ransomware attack, the supermarket chain has said adding that the motive of attackers remains unknown.
Through its chief commercial officer Willy Kimani, Naivas said they identified the attacker –Threat Actor – after they threatened to publish the data.
However, the retailer said it has since secured its systems and contained the attack.
“At this moment, we are not aware of any malicious use of stolen data. However, it is recommended in the face of this type of situation to pay particular attention to any phishing attempts (by phone, SMS or email),” a letter by Mr Kimani reads in part.