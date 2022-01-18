Naivas Lifestyle

Naivas hires new law firm to fight appeal by founder’s son

By  Simon Ciuri

What you need to know:

  • The fight for control of Naivas went public in November 2012 when Mr Newton Kagiri Mukuha went to court seeking shares in the retail chain.
  • Court cases pitting the siblings against their disgruntled brother had stalled talks for additional share sales to equity investors.

Family-owned Naivas Supermarkets has hired one of the largest corporate law firms in Africa to challenge a bid by an offspring of the founder to get a stake in the retailer.

