Customers press banks to refund Sh2bn illegal levies

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

The High Court has granted the Standard Chartered Bank and the Central Bank of Kenya 45 more days to retrieve records of hundreds of account holders seeking a refund of levies charged illegally three decades ago.

