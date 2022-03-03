Ukwala supermarkets

The High Court has dismissed a request to jail six directors of financially troubled retailer Ukwala supermarkets over their alleged failure to refund Sh5 million they received from two investors.

| File | Nation Media Group

Business

Prime

Court dismisses bid to jail Ukwala directors in failed store sale

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

The High Court has dismissed a request to jail six directors of financially troubled retailer Ukwala supermarkets over their alleged failure to refund Sh5 million they received from two investors.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.