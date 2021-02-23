Governor Ndiritu Muriithi
Counties get greenlight to borrow loans of up to Sh60bn

By  Guchu Ndung'u

Political and Parliamentary Editor

  • Previously, counties could borrow cash from banks for recurrent expenditure, but there was no provision for long-term development borrowing.

  • Laikipia is set to be the first county to borrow for development as it is scheduled to hold a public launch of its Credit Rating Report today morning in readiness for floating a sovereign bond.

County governments now have the greenlight to borrow up to Sh60 billion for development projects in a deal reached between the Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council (IBEC) and the National Treasury.

